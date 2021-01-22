BREAKING: New contract gives Lake Lanier access, confirms water supply

For the first time, Georgia has a contract allowing it to access water from Lake Lanier, the supplier of drinking water for a large part of metro Atlanta.
“It resolves a longstanding problem of water withdrawals,” said Cesar Yabor, the chief of public affairs for the United States Army Corps of Engineers’ Mobile district. “This is obviously an important situation for the state of Georgia.”
The agreement, between Georgia and the Corps, allows for access to the lake for drinking water purposes for Gwinnett and Forsyth counties, and for the cities of Buford, Gainesville and Cumming. While Lake Lanier has been used to provide drinking water for decades, there was never a formal agreement and there has been litigation questioning the use as part of the tri-state water wars involving Alabama and Florida.
Linda MacGregor, Gainesville’s water resources director, called it a “significant event” that’s been worked on for a long time. The agreement means metro Atlanta will have enough water for its population through 2050 and solidifies a decision the Corps made in 2017.
“It removes one uncertainty for the water supply for Georgia,” MacGregor said. “This is very important as a milestone. ... We’ve been using Lake Lanier as a water supply, but the state never had a permanent right to it.”
The contract resolves a dispute that dates back to 2009, when a U.S. District judge ruled that water supply was not an authorized purpose of Lake Lanier and threatened to cut metro Atlanta’s water use in half.
Two years later, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out the so-called Magnuson ruling, declaring that Lake Lanier was indeed intended to slake metro Atlanta’s thirst.
Prior to 2017, the corps’ manual was last updated in 1989 and was the subject of legal challenges from both Florida and Alabama. Legal challenges are still pending, and MacGregor said she expects the new contract to bring additional suits.
Still, Katherine Zitsch, managing director of natural resources for the Atlanta Regional Commission said the signed agreement is the “culmination of decades of work.”
“Today is truly a day to celebrate,” she said.
Spokespeople for the state did not respond to emails requesting comment about the agreement. The details of the agreement are still not publicly available.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Feb. 22 will hear oral arguments for the second time in Florida v. Georgia, a long-running dispute related to how much water Georgia uses from the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river basin.