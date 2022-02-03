BREAKING: Dickens announces resolution to long-running legal dispute between city, developer

”For the city of Atlanta, we need to consummate deals that help move us forward in the development of affordable housing.”

The disputed land was once home to the former public housing projects Carver, Capitol, Grady, and Harris homes, which were all demolished. A partnership of developers, including Integral, won rights to develop the land more than a decade ago.

A legal battle over land’s future started in 2017 during Mayor Kasim Reed’s administration. The former mayor and Perry engaged in an public feud, lobbing accusations at one another, along with lawsuits and countersuits.

A settlement was proposed in February 2020 that would have surrendered the agency’s control of the land to Integral for $22 million, much less than the $90 million board members said it was worth. The board rejected the deal days later, after some housing advocates said those subsidized units would still be too costly for the agency’s typical lower-income residents.

Dickens also announced that he is forming an affordable housing sub-cabinet focused exclusively on the issue. The mayor, who took office a month ago, set a goal of constructing 20,000 affordable units over eight years. He said that could be accomplished, in part, by building on more vacant, city-owned land.

“We’re ready to get to work,” Perry said.

