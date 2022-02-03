BREAKING: Dickens announces resolution to long-running legal dispute between city, developer

Atlanta’s housing authority and a prominent developer have reached an agreement to resolve a years-long legal dispute over more than 75 acres of public land, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Thursday.
Dickens announced the settlement at City Hall with Integral Group CEO Egbert Perry and the Atlanta Housing Authority President Eugene Jones.
Few details of the settlement were disclosed during the announcement, although Dickens and Jones hinted that the city would retain ownership over some of the land, and some would go to developers who acquired it years ago.
The agreement still needs approval of the housing authority board, which is scheduled to meet today at 3 p.m.
“Atlanta Housing and Integral Group have reached an understanding in this matter,” Dickens said. “With this settlement, Integral and the developers will immediately return to the business of fulfilling the vision that residents, developers, and Atlanta Housing has had and agreed to years ago.
”For the city of Atlanta, we need to consummate deals that help move us forward in the development of affordable housing.”
The disputed land was once home to the former public housing projects Carver, Capitol, Grady, and Harris homes, which were all demolished. A partnership of developers, including Integral, won rights to develop the land more than a decade ago.
A legal battle over land’s future started in 2017 during Mayor Kasim Reed’s administration. The former mayor and Perry engaged in an public feud, lobbing accusations at one another, along with lawsuits and countersuits.
A settlement was proposed in February 2020 that would have surrendered the agency’s control of the land to Integral for $22 million, much less than the $90 million board members said it was worth. The board rejected the deal days later, after some housing advocates said those subsidized units would still be too costly for the agency’s typical lower-income residents.
Dickens also announced that he is forming an affordable housing sub-cabinet focused exclusively on the issue. The mayor, who took office a month ago, set a goal of constructing 20,000 affordable units over eight years. He said that could be accomplished, in part, by building on more vacant, city-owned land.
“We’re ready to get to work,” Perry said.
This story is developing. Check back later for updates.