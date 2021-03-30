BREAKING: Cobb County chairwoman says All-Star boycott would hurt local business

“I recognize that some do not want to play baseball here in Cobb County because our state legislators have not played fair,” Cupid said in a video posted to YouTube Monday evening. “And I agree. Time and Time again we have proven the integrity of our 2020 elections. Still some choose to create a solution to a problem that did not exist.”

A 98-page document that Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law on Thursday has drawn national criticism and calls for boycotting the state’s largest corporations. While supporters say the measures, which include outlawing giving water to those standing in line at the polls, will restore integrity to Georgia elections, detractors have called the law “Jim Crow 2.0.″