BREAKING: Cobb County chairwoman says All-Star boycott would hurt local business

Cobb County’s Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, the first African American woman elected to her position, urged Major League Baseball players on Tuesday to keep the All-Star game in Georgia instead of boycotting the state to protest new restrictions that voting rights groups say unfairly target Black voters.
“I recognize that some do not want to play baseball here in Cobb County because our state legislators have not played fair,” Cupid said in a video posted to YouTube Monday evening. “And I agree. Time and Time again we have proven the integrity of our 2020 elections. Still some choose to create a solution to a problem that did not exist.”
A 98-page document that Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law on Thursday has drawn national criticism and calls for boycotting the state’s largest corporations. While supporters say the measures, which include outlawing giving water to those standing in line at the polls, will restore integrity to Georgia elections, detractors have called the law “Jim Crow 2.0.″
Tony Clark, executive director of the MLB’s players union, said last week that players were ready to discuss moving the game out of Georgia because of the Republican-backed law. The Midsummer Classic is scheduled for July 13 at Cobb County’s Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.
But Cupid said canceling travel plans to Cobb and boycotting business would hurt a local economy rather than help it rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our top industries are retail, travel and tourism,” said Cupid, a three-term district commissioner who defeated a Republican incumbent in November. Two other African American women also won seats on the commission last fall.