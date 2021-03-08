Cobb Commission Chair Lisa Cupid vows integrity, inclusivity during historic speech

Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, the first African American and first woman elected to that position, did not speak much, if at all, about her own accomplishments during her historic state of the county address on Monday.
Instead she focused mostly on the success of business leaders, county employees, health care workers and public safety personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Cupid said it was because of their efforts that Cobb’s economic outlook was bright. She cited as examples the county’s renewed AAA bond rating, the highest possible investor ranking, and rising home values coupled the pace of new single family home construction, which surpassed the county’s 2019 numbers.
It wasn’t until the end of her first speech, given before a crowd of nearly 200 people, who sat several feet apart during lunch at the Coca Cola Roxy Theatre, that Cupid talked about how she intended to lead in the future.
At the top of her priorities were operating with integrity and inclusivity.
Despite all the county’s successes in 2020, some people didn’t share in the achievement, Cupid said.
“We have what it takes to make sure that our success reaches everyone,” Cupid said. “When I considered what kind of leader would I be, it was to make sure that not only was I all in ... but that everyone was all in the success of Cobb.”