Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman won’t run for reelection

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman announced Wednesday that he won’t seek reelection this year.
Shipman — who was elected in 2021 — said in a social media post that medical issues in his family have forced him to reevaluate running for a second term, which he had originally planned on.
“While I will continue to vigorously fulfill my duties to the end of my current term, I cannot in good faith ask the voters of Atlanta to elect me again,” he said. “The City Council President role is a full one and my expectations and the expectations of the voters are ones I cannot fulfill for another four years.”
Shipman had never held elected office when he launched a bid for council president after former president Felicia Moore opted to run for mayor instead of seeking another term.
Mayor Andre Dickens said he is saddened by the news.
“My heart goes out to City Council President Doug Shipman, his wife and two young children,” Dickens said. “I’m asking that the entire city join me in prayer for the Shipman family. We will do whatever we can to provide support to our friend and colleague as he navigates this difficult time.”
Shipman, the founding CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and former head of the Woodruff Arts Center, won the runoff in the race over longtime Councilwoman Natalyn Archibong in 2021, taking 54% of the vote.
Since taking office, Shipman has worked to strengthen the position’s relationship with the mayor’s office, help clean up council proceedings and use his position to advocate for legislation that bolsters transportation, parks, small businesses and infrastructure.
“These unexpected life changes won’t change a few fundamental things — I will still be in Atlanta, I will continue to make serving our community a central part of my life in both public and private spaces,” he said. “And I will continue supporting those who are striving to help our city reach its full potential.
“I will always treasure the trust Atlantans have placed in me to serve,” Shipman said.
