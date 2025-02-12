Metro Atlanta
Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman won’t run for reelection

Citing family medical issues, Shipman said he will backtrack on pans to run for a second term
Atlanta City Council president Doug Shipman speaks at the Council meeting after a five-minute break, where a vote is expected on a measure to lease Atlanta jail beds to Fulton County Jails on Monday, August 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

By
12 hours ago

Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman announced Wednesday that he won’t seek reelection this year.

Shipman — who was elected in 2021 — said in a social media post that medical issues in his family have forced him to reevaluate running for a second term, which he had originally planned on.

“While I will continue to vigorously fulfill my duties to the end of my current term, I cannot in good faith ask the voters of Atlanta to elect me again,” he said. “The City Council President role is a full one and my expectations and the expectations of the voters are ones I cannot fulfill for another four years.”

Shipman had never held elected office when he launched a bid for council president after former president Felicia Moore opted to run for mayor instead of seeking another term.

Mayor Andre Dickens said he is saddened by the news.

“My heart goes out to City Council President Doug Shipman, his wife and two young children,” Dickens said. “I’m asking that the entire city join me in prayer for the Shipman family. We will do whatever we can to provide support to our friend and colleague as he navigates this difficult time.”

City Council President Doug Shipman speaks to the crowd during a press conference promoting the BeltLine Rail on Saturday, Aug 17, 2025. (Steve Schaefer / AJC)

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

icon to expand image

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Shipman, the founding CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and former head of the Woodruff Arts Center, won the runoff in the race over longtime Councilwoman Natalyn Archibong in 2021, taking 54% of the vote.

Since taking office, Shipman has worked to strengthen the position’s relationship with the mayor’s office, help clean up council proceedings and use his position to advocate for legislation that bolsters transportation, parks, small businesses and infrastructure.

“These unexpected life changes won’t change a few fundamental things — I will still be in Atlanta, I will continue to make serving our community a central part of my life in both public and private spaces,” he said. “And I will continue supporting those who are striving to help our city reach its full potential.

“I will always treasure the trust Atlantans have placed in me to serve,” Shipman said.

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall.

Mayor Andre Dickens speaks with reporters and editors during an editorial board meeting at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution office in Atlanta on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners meets in Marietta on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Students in Jeremy Lowe's fourth grade class at Parkside Elementary read "warm-up plays" they wrote on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. Atlanta Public Schools saw significant improvement in fourth grade math and reading scores on the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

