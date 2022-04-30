BreakingNews
Braves, Truist withdraw request for tax breaks on Battery office tower
ajc logo
X

Braves, Truist withdraw request for tax breaks on Battery office tower

A view of The Battery and Truist Park can be seen from a nearby office tower. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution file photo)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

caption arrowCaption
A view of The Battery and Truist Park can be seen from a nearby office tower. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution file photo)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

The Atlanta Braves and Truist Financial this week withdrew their application for property tax breaks on a $200 million office tower at The Battery, Cobb County development officials confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Representatives for the Braves development arm and Truist in April told the Development Authority of Cobb County they would be seeking a 10-year tax abatement to help finance the construction and furnishing of the 250,000-square-foot tower.

The development authority board agreed to consider the financing request, but some board members questioned whether taxpayer assistance was warranted. The Braves and Truist had already announced the project to build a new headquarters for the financial firm’s securities division, and it was not clear how the tax incentives would affect the two companies’ plans.

Nelson Geter, the executive director of the development authority, told the AJC on Friday that no explanation was given when the request was withdrawn. With the tax abatements apparently off the table, Geter said there was no other assistance the DACC could provide on the project.

On a project of this size, the financing package that was initially requested was “the only way we can get engaged,” Geter said.

Representatives for the Braves and Truist could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.

Today, Truist Securities is headquartered in Buckhead, and company officials told the AJC previously that the 1,000 employees who currently work there would all move to the Cobb office tower when it opens in late 2024.

The financing request drew added scrutiny because when Truist Park was built with $300 million in Cobb taxpayer assistance, Atlanta Braves development officials had promised that they would not seek any tax incentives on the surrounding mixed-used development known as The Battery.

At the April board meeting, Braves development chief Mike Plant told the development authority that the Braves weren’t seeking the tax breaks, Truist was. But the office tower would be built and owned by the Braves at The Battery, then leased to Truist for a 15-year-term.

Project documents name both entities as separate requesters of financing from the development authority.

About the Author

Follow Brian Eason on twitter

Brian Eason covers Cobb County for the AJC’s local government team. He is drawn to stories that explain how our government works — and why it often doesn’t.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Fulton offering 30 polling locations for early voting
NFL grads of Clayton Schools to bring star power to foundation fundraiser
Clayton teachers, parents react to school bookbag, locker ban
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top