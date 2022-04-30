Braves, Truist withdraw request for tax breaks on Battery office tower

Representatives for the Braves and Truist could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.

Today, Truist Securities is headquartered in Buckhead, and company officials told the AJC previously that the 1,000 employees who currently work there would all move to the Cobb office tower when it opens in late 2024.

The financing request drew added scrutiny because when Truist Park was built with $300 million in Cobb taxpayer assistance, Atlanta Braves development officials had promised that they would not seek any tax incentives on the surrounding mixed-used development known as The Battery.

At the April board meeting, Braves development chief Mike Plant told the development authority that the Braves weren’t seeking the tax breaks, Truist was. But the office tower would be built and owned by the Braves at The Battery, then leased to Truist for a 15-year-term.

Project documents name both entities as separate requesters of financing from the development authority.