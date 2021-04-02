X

Booming real estate market boosts Cobb’s tax revenue

A home for sale sign is displayed in the yard of Lois and John Schmitt at their home in Powder Springs, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The Schmitts are downsizing their belongings and are finding it hard to get rid of bigger items, like furniture. They said donation sights have stopped taking furniture amid the COVID-19 world pandemic. Their current closing date is April 21.
A home for sale sign is displayed in the yard of Lois and John Schmitt at their home in Powder Springs, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. The Schmitts are downsizing their belongings and are finding it hard to get rid of bigger items, like furniture. They said donation sights have stopped taking furniture amid the COVID-19 world pandemic. Their current closing date is April 21.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer, alyssa.pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer, alyssa.pointer@ajc.com

By Stephen Deere, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The value of Cobb County’s taxable property is estimated to have increased by 5.5% in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an annual forecast from Stephen D. White, director and chief appraiser for the county’s Board of Tax Assessors.

The rising assessments will no doubt increase revenues to the budgets of the county and other jurisdictions within it that are funded by property taxes, county officials said.

White told CobbTV, the county’s television outlet, that he issues the forecast each year so that local governments can begin planning their budgets.

White attributed the jump in value to the county’s roaring residential real estate market.

“Homes are selling for more,” White said. “They are selling faster. Inventory is down. Interest rates are very affordable. It is really a seller’s market right now.”

