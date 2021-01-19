Beltline proposes tax increase for businesses to fund final path construction

“That is game changing for us,” Higgs said. “If we didn’t have this, we would sputter along, and we do a half-mile here, half-mile there.”

The Beltline said its conversations with several large property owners along the Beltline, including Ponce City Market and Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, have been positive. They are generally supportive of the idea because they understand they would benefit from a completed Beltline path, Higgs said, adding that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has also backed the idea.

“They are paying a little bit to get a whole lot of benefit,” said Hillis, whose district includes much of northwest Atlanta. “We’ve been waiting 15 years now for a trail, and neighborhoods in my district and the southside have heard time and time again about delays and money. So this is going to help close that gap and get the trail built.”

The Beltline already has a Tax Allocation District that brings in funding, but it is not expected to create as much revenue as initially expected, Higgs said. Without the additional funding from the Special Service District, Beltline officials said, the trail will not be completed before 2030.

The tax increase would apply to land located in the Atlanta Beltline Planning Area, a zone that includes the TAD and properties within a half-mile on either side of the trail.

The agency expects to also receive $100 million from philanthropic contributions to fund trail construction.