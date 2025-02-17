Atlanta’s nightlife industry generates over $5 billion in revenue

The division hosts regular trainings for nightlife employees, like in June when dozens gathered to learn violence de-escalation techniques, CPR and how to administer Naloxone during a drug overdose.

“We are dedicated to implementing smart strategies to preserve and enhance the vibrancy and safety of our nightlife industry,” Dickens said in a statement. “So it remains a cornerstone of Atlanta’s cultural and economic framework.”

The report found that the nightlife industry is the fifth-largest employment sector of the city, accounting for one out of every 16 Atlanta jobs.

But the industry has also seen a notable downturn in business, according to the mayor’s office. A consumer survey conducted by the city found that nearly half Atlanta’s nightlife patrons are hitting the town less than they were last year.

Concerns around safety and limited transportation options are keeping people at home, that study says.

“Consumers cited worries about car break-ins, general violent crime risk and the lack of comfort when walking around at night,” the report says. “Limited parking and a lack of late-night transit options when going out, due to MARTA’s early closing times and lack of coverage to nightlife hubs, were also cited as top challenges.”

Others said food choices are limited for Atlantans enjoying the city’s bars and clubs; one Atlantan who said it is difficult “to find quality food after 10 p.m.” The COVID-19 pandemic forced numerous restaurants to close.

Atlanta’s businesses are gearing up for the arrival of the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup in 2026. The international sporting event is expected to bring 300,000 visitors to the city.

And Dickens says he has a plan to make sure Atlanta’s tourism industry makes the most out of massive event. The mayor’s new initiative, “Showcase Atlanta,” aims to increase the number of local businesses who benefit from the influx of visitors.

“This is where the flavor gets to it,” Dickens said during an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s editorial board last week. “This is where businesses should benefit from this and residents should enjoy this moment — even if they don’t have a $2,000 ticket.”

The mayor said that in speaking with other countries that have hosted tournament games — like the Middle Eastern country of Qatar that he visited last year — there will likely be fans who flock to Atlanta to attend the games and others who come simply to celebrate.

“So how do we make sure that we manage all those people (and) their fandom?” Dickens said.

That means also rushing to complete a number of major capital improvements, particularly in downtown, before 2026. In October, the City Council approved $120 million in infrastructure bonds for a massive makeover to the downtown neighborhood.

The money is slated to go toward 25 miles of street resurfacing, restriping 200 intersections, installing 150 new streetlights and 14 miles of sidewalk repairs, including additional Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility features — all on a tight two-year timeline.

And some are skeptical that Atlanta will be able to pull it off due to a yearslong backlog of already promised infrastructure projects across the city.

