Atlanta’s Midtown High School unveils new logos after Grady name change

Gone is the big Grady “G,” a well-known symbol in Atlanta Public Schools and beyond. The new logo features a modern “M” chosen for its distinctive, functional and recognizable design, said Principal Betsy Bockman.

The familiar Knight mascot remains, but who it represents has shifted to include more recent role models, from poets to politicians.

“While ‘Knights’ traditionally hail from medieval times, Midtown High School’s modern warriors are our present and future cultural leaders inspired by today’s diverse heroes — John R. Lewis, Malala Yousafzai, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Emma Watson, President Jimmy Carter, Stacey Abrams, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Bill Gates, Greta Thunberg and Amanda Gorman,” Bockman wrote in a letter this week to the school community.

Midtown High School, the new name of Henry W. Grady High School, unveiled new logos as part of the Atlanta school's rebranding effort. Image courtesy of Midtown High School Credit: John Brandhorst Credit: John Brandhorst

A group of teachers, students, alumni and others suggested options for the logos, and a committee was tasked with making the final selections.

John Brandhorst, who chairs the school’s fine arts department, led the effort.

The result was dozens of new graphics, in variations of the red-and-gray color scheme, for use by clubs, teams and academic programs.

The school plans to hold a series of training sessions this week about the use of the new graphics.

“As we enter this new, exciting phase, I am confident that together we will carry forward the school’s many wonderful traditions to honor its past and create new ones to carry us into the future,” Bockman wrote.