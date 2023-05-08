Atlanta to pay settlement to photojournalist arrested in 2020

“This resolution sends an important message that First Amendment rights must be protected, including, and especially, during times of political and social upheaval,” said First Amendment Clinic Director Clare Norins who also represented Hassan. “It is essential that working members of the media be allowed to observe and report on matters of public concern, including after-curfew interactions between civilians and the Atlanta Police Department.”

Hassan said in a statement that he decided to bring the lawsuit against the city for “hastily creating a police state while leaving our rights as journalists as an afterthought.”

“Unlawful arrest while being separated and handcuffed through the night is something that should not happen to members of the press,” he said. “The goal is to ensure that our rights are protected in the future.”