X

Atlanta to pay settlement to photojournalist arrested in 2020

Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The City of Atlanta will pay out a $105,000 settlement to a photojournalist who was arrested in Atlanta during 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

Photojournalist Sharif Hassan was arrested on June 1, 2020 while photographing mass protests in downtown Atlanta in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Hassan was photographing police arresting demonstrators shortly after the 9 p.m. imposed curfew when he was forced to the ground and handcuffed, according to his attorneys. Hassan was arrested by police for breaking curfew despite identifying himself as a working journalist.

The city of Atlanta eventually dropped the charges for “evidentiary reasons.”

The University of Georgia School of Law’s First Amendment Clinic and civil rights attorneys recently won the settlement from the city for violating Hassan’s First Amendment rights, according to a press release.

“This resolution sends an important message that First Amendment rights must be protected, including, and especially, during times of political and social upheaval,” said First Amendment Clinic Director Clare Norins who also represented Hassan. “It is essential that working members of the media be allowed to observe and report on matters of public concern, including after-curfew interactions between civilians and the Atlanta Police Department.”

Hassan said in a statement that he decided to bring the lawsuit against the city for “hastily creating a police state while leaving our rights as journalists as an afterthought.”

“Unlawful arrest while being separated and handcuffed through the night is something that should not happen to members of the press,” he said. “The goal is to ensure that our rights are protected in the future.”

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

Editors' Picks

Federal judge denies Victor Hill freedom request pending appeal3h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

MARTA’s relations with Atlanta council show signs of strain
3h ago

Credit: Harbor Bay Ventures

Plan for 20-story mass timber apartment tower grows roots in Buckhead
7h ago

What to know about Mauricio Garcia, the Texas mall shooting suspect
6h ago

What to know about Mauricio Garcia, the Texas mall shooting suspect
6h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner

Lawyers: Georgia GOP chair broke no laws as alternate Trump elector in 2020
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: cus

Metro Atlanta’s spring homebuying season starts off with a whimper
20m ago
Inside City Hall: What can Atlanta lawmakers do after the Midtown shooting?
2h ago
Federal judge denies Victor Hill freedom request pending appeal
3h ago
Featured

Atlanta area high school graduation dates
6h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top