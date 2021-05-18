Atlanta to keep mask mandate for government buildings

Bottoms last Friday afternoon issued an executive order directing city employees and anyone else entering city buildings to continue wearing a face covering over their mouth and nose at all times. Anyone who fails to wear a mask after getting a warning will be fined $25 on the first offense and $50 for repeat offenses.

The mayor’s order will not apply to the Chastain Amphitheatre and the Lakewood Amphitheatre, according to the 5-page order obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.