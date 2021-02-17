Atlanta students can pick in-person or online classes for last quarter

Atlanta Public Schools will once again give students a chance to choose between virtual and face-to-face learning.
Parents have until March 8 to decide on their preferred option for the final nine-week quarter of the school year, which ends May 26.
Starting Wednesday, parents can fill out the “intent to return declaration” on the district’s website.
For the current quarter, about one third of students who attend the district’s traditional, non-charter schools indicated they wanted to return to buildings.
The district this week welcomed back middle and high school students who opted to return to buildings. Younger grades and certain special education students were able to resume in-person learning starting in late January.