Atlanta’s middle and high school students to return to buildings

Atlanta students in sixth through 12th grades can resume in-person learning on Tuesday.
The return of middle and high school students marks the third phase of Atlanta Public Schools’ reopening plan. The district allowed parents to choose if they wanted their children to learn in-person or remain enrolled in virtual classes.
About one third of students attending the district’s traditional, non-charter schools indicated they wanted to come back into buildings.
The district moved to online classes in mid-March because of the pandemic.
In late January, APS started reopening school buildings beginning with prekindergarten through second grade students and some special education students. Children in third, fourth and fifth grades were allowed to return Feb. 8.