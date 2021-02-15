X

Atlanta’s middle and high school students to return to buildings

Booker T. Washington High School is among the Atlanta high schools and middle schools that will reopen Tuesday. VANESSA McCRAY/AJC FILE PHOTO
Booker T. Washington High School is among the Atlanta high schools and middle schools that will reopen Tuesday. VANESSA McCRAY/AJC FILE PHOTO

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta students in sixth through 12th grades can resume in-person learning on Tuesday.

The return of middle and high school students marks the third phase of Atlanta Public Schools’ reopening plan. The district allowed parents to choose if they wanted their children to learn in-person or remain enrolled in virtual classes.

ExploreMore stories about Atlanta Public Schools

About one third of students attending the district’s traditional, non-charter schools indicated they wanted to come back into buildings.

The district moved to online classes in mid-March because of the pandemic.

In late January, APS started reopening school buildings beginning with prekindergarten through second grade students and some special education students. Children in third, fourth and fifth grades were allowed to return Feb. 8.

ExploreCOVID-19 cases reported at metro Atlanta public schools

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.