Atlanta schools urge tests, quarantine after spring break trips

Superintendent Lisa Herring sent letters to APS families and employees recently announcing the district would switch to online-only learning for April 12-16, the week after spring break. The precautionary step is intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus in schools since many employees indicated in a district survey that they planned to travel over the break.

Herring urged families and employees who take off for spring break to get tested three to five days after they return and also quarantine for seven days after their trip.