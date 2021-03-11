Atlanta schools to move classes online for week after spring break

Superintendent Lisa Herring announced in a Thursday letter to parents that the district will switch to virtual learning for the week of April 12-16.

“As we continue our focus on protecting student and staff health and safety and in light of an anticipated high volume of student and staff travel during spring break, April 5-9, we are taking the precautionary step of transitioning to virtual instruction for the following week, April 12-16, to help maintain low rates of COVID-19 spread in our schools and buildings,” she wrote.