Atlanta schools to make in-person learning default option next year

Just over 40% of Atlanta students who attend the district’s traditional, non-charter schools are back in school buildings for the final weeks of this year.

Teachers are currently leading classes four days a week. Wednesday is reserved as an asynchronous work day, when all students remain home and learn independently.

APS previously announced it would return to a five-day-a-week schedule next school year. The district also said instructors will no longer teach students in the classroom and online at the same time.

The district will still require students and employees to wear masks in buildings next year.

Monday’s meeting will be livestreamed on the board’s Facebook page.