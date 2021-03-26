Atlanta schools to open for full-time, in-person learning next year

Explore More stories about Atlanta Public Schools

Since late January, when students began returning to school buildings, APS has held face-to-face classes four days a week. The district reserved Wednesdays as an independent work day where all students learn remotely.

District officials previously said that keeping all students home on Wednesdays gave teachers time to plan lessons and meet individually with students who need extra academic help. Crews also cleaned schools during the mid-week break.

The schedule was unpopular with some parents who want their children back in school buildings full-time.

Earlier this month, the parent group Committee for APS Progress called on the district to return to a traditional, full-time, in-person schedule no later than the start of next school year.

“The return to school, 5 days per week, is not a ‘need’ vs ‘want’ situation,” the group said in its March 3 statement.

In a Friday email, the committee’s chairman David Hayes said: “Finally, the superintendent and APS are doing the right thing and following the science. Now we need to work to remediate the damage done over the past year and a half and to make sure this promise of five days a week becomes reality. The devil is in the details.”

Currently, about 41% of Atlanta students enrolled in the district’s traditional, non-charter schools are learning in-person.

