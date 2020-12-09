Atlanta schools to hold classes on Jan. 5 runoff Election Day

Unlike the November general election, the Jan. 5 runoff races to decide two U.S. Senate seats will be a school day for Atlanta students.
Atlanta Public Schools reserved the Nov. 3 Election Day as a teacher work day and gave students the day off.
But Jan. 5 will be a regular, online instructional day for students and teachers, and the district will not change its previously established calendar, APS confirmed on Tuesday. The date Jan. 5 also is the first day students will report back to online classes after a two-week winter holiday break.
In a statement, the district said the runoff election should not pose “any disruption to our instructional day.”
Teachers will spend Jan. 4 as a professional learning day.
APS will give students the option of continuing with online classes or returning to school buildings in late January and early February.
Starting Jan. 25, prekindergarten through second grade as well as some special education students will have the option of resuming face-to-face learning. The remaining grades would follow on Feb. 1 and Feb. 4.