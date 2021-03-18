The Atlanta school board’s budget commission is meeting to review potential raises and bonuses for teachers and other employees.
The commission, which first reviewed a pending teacher pay proposal last month, will meet again at 12:15 p.m. Thursday to consider an updated version. It will also discuss the $1,000 “retention bonus” the state plans to pay public school teachers and staff.
Gov. Brian Kemp unveiled the bonus plan in January, saying it would be funded using federal stimulus money.
The state’s bonus plan will cover all school-level faculty and staff, including bus drivers, counselors, custodians, media specialists, nurses, nutrition staff, paraprofessionals, principals, psychologists, teachers and others, according to a budget commission presentation released in advance of the meeting
The documents state that Atlanta Public Schools is considering going “above and beyond” the state’s bonus plan so all full-time employees receive a $1,000 payment in late April. The proposal also calls for part-time and hourly workers to receive $500.
Atlanta Public Schools’ budget talks include proposed bonus for staff, all of which will require additional board approvals.