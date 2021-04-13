Atlanta Public Schools cancels Johnson & Johnson vaccine event

The April event, which the Atlanta district planned in coordination with Walgreens, was intended to provide a one-shot alternative for employees.

APS partnered with the Fulton County Board of Health to provide the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to 1,900 employees in March. Employees will return to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium this week for their second dose.

The district sent a survey to employees April 2 to ascertain how many workers were vaccinated, including those who made their own appointments independent of district events.

As of Monday, about 2,500 employees of the district’s more than 6,000 workers responded that they are vaccinated. The survey is ongoing.