Atlanta school leaders say employee vaccine event in the works

Some other districts already announced specific vaccination plans. The state’s largest system, Gwinnett County Public Schools, said it will begin vaccinating employees next week, on the first day shots are available to educators.

In the much-smaller Barrow County, roughly 50 miles northeast of Atlanta, teachers and staff who signed up will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on March 11. They’ll get the second shot April 1, according to a news release.

The upcoming APS vaccination event will be similar to one the district held in January at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, said Katika Lovett, assistant superintendent of student services, during a recent school board meeting. On a Saturday in January, a couple hundred APS employees — including nurses, police officers and those age 65 and older who met the state’s eligibility criteria at the time — were vaccinated.

Now that the criteria is expanding, it’s still unclear exactly how many Atlanta educators will choose to get vaccinated.

The district asked the Fulton County Board of Health to provide vaccines to cover more than 8,000 people.

APS employs 7,345 part-time and full-time workers, including substitute teachers. The district also is including those employed by its two dozen charter schools in the effort.

In the district’s most recent vaccine survey, about two thirds of respondents so far, or 5,168 people, said they want to be contacted when appointments are available. Another 2,561 respondents asked not to be contacted, according to numbers provided to the AJC in response to an open-records request. A district spokesman said those who declined to be contacted include some who already took the vaccine.

More than 40% of APS employees who responded to an earlier survey said they are hesitant or unwilling to get vaccinated.

Superintendent Lisa Herring told a group of parents during a Wednesday meeting the district will continue to provide information about the vaccine and its importance.

“Now (that) we know it’s available, we still have work to do,” she said.