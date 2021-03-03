X

Atlanta Public Schools adds two food distribution sites

John Lewis Invictus Academy is an Atlanta middle school located at 1890 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, NW. (VANESSA McCRAY/AJC FILE PHOTO)
Credit: Vanessa McCray

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta families now have two more options to pick up free food.

Atlanta Public Schools is providing meal kits from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through the end of the school year at Hutchinson Elementary School, 650 Cleveland Ave., SW.

The district also teamed up with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to offer grocery items on Tuesdays at John Lewis Invictus Academy at 1890 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, NW. The distribution starts at 4:30 p.m. and continues while supplies last. The site is open to community residents.

The two locations are in addition to the district’s Saturday food distribution location in the parking lot of the Hightower Station Shopping Center. The district also provides food to students on Wednesdays at pickup sites and along designated bus routes.

