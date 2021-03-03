Atlanta Public Schools adds two food distribution sites

Atlanta Public Schools is providing meal kits from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through the end of the school year at Hutchinson Elementary School, 650 Cleveland Ave., SW.

The district also teamed up with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to offer grocery items on Tuesdays at John Lewis Invictus Academy at 1890 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, NW. The distribution starts at 4:30 p.m. and continues while supplies last. The site is open to community residents.