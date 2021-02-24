X

Atlanta Public Schools selects Saturday free food distribution site

Atlanta Public Schools will distribute food each Saturday until the end of the school year. (STEVE SCHAEFER / AJC FILE PHOTO)
Atlanta Public Schools will distribute food each Saturday until the end of the school year. (STEVE SCHAEFER / AJC FILE PHOTO)

By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Public Schools announced a fixed location on the city’s southwest side for its Saturday food distribution program.

The district will host the meal giveaways from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in the parking lot of the Hightower Station Shopping Center, 2636 Martin Luther King Drive, SW. The program will run through the end of the school year in late May.

During the weekly events, the nutrition department will provide meal kits for Atlanta children and teens ages 1 to 18.

The events are in addition to the district’s Wednesday food distribution and curbside pickup program.

