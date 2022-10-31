Atlanta police expected to announce take-home program for patrol cars

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cobb County, for instance, has managed a take-home vehicle program for years. Last month, DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said her office is planning to offer electric take-home vehicles to up to 100 current jailers and, after that, to qualified new hires. And in March, former APD Chief Erika Shields, who is now leading the Louisville Metro Police Department in Kentucky, tried to poach the city’s cops with a downtown Atlanta billboard that brought people to a website that promised an opportunity to get a take-home car.

Schierbaum told councilmembers on Monday that the city has obtained additional repair services for the APD fleet to get squad cars back on the street and into the communities. At Monday’s Buckhead town hall later that day, resident Anne McKillips criticized the city for failing to maintain its current roster of police vehicles, going as far as to say the cars should be condemned.

“I’ve been on two ride-alongs. Those cars are disgusting, absolutely disgusting,” she said.

Dickens told the woman she’s absolutely right. He promised the city is going to address that issue to ensure officers have vehicles that not only look good, but also have a lower maintenance costs.

“Those cars have been around too long and we want officers riding in something that they feel comfortable riding in,” Dickens said.