Atlanta picks Grady Health System to operate Atlanta Diversion Center

The approval of the operator contract was lauded in statements by Dickens, Fulton Chairman Robb Pitts, and Grady President and CEO John Haupert.

Dickens called Grady a trusted partner due to its community roots, and its shared commitment to prioritizing treatment and prevention. Pitts called Grady a natural partner to operate the center because Grady spent decades building trust with the community.

“At Grady, we are committed to expanding healthcare access for the people of Atlanta, and we’re thankful to be partnering with Mayor Dickens, the Atlanta City Council, and Chairman Pitts and Fulton County to address the growing challenges impacting our community,” Hauper’s statement said. “The Diversion Center will allow us to provide these individuals with the quality care and resources necessary to improve their overall well-being.”

The approval of the operator contract comes weeks after Dickens signed an agreement to lease 700 of the city’s empty beds at the detention center to Fulton. Dickens’ office brokered that agreement in an effort to address overcrowding at the county’s jail.

The lease, which faced intense pushback from activists, will last for four years, with no options for renewal.