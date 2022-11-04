Leasing Atlanta’s detention center to Fulton will make city less safe, study says

Ultimately, the report’s recommendations are consistent with the solutions proposed last month by the ACLU: Fulton needs to improve case processing time for unindicted individuals, reevaluate its bail system, and expand the use and breadth of pre-arrest diversion programs. The ACLU reported that 728 detainees could be released from custody if Fulton implemented those proposals.

Some residents and public leaders want Atlanta to use its mostly-empty detention center to shelter inmates from the county jail, where over 400 people are sleeping on the floor. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat agreed in August to lease 700 beds at the city center to Fulton.

The lease, however, cannot take effect until after the Justice Policy Board analyzes the county jail population within 90 days. Advocates for criminal justice reform, including several city council members, want to repurpose the city building into a center to address poverty and mental illness.

Fulton also wants to reopen the North Fulton Jail Annex on Wednesday, which is nine days before its lease on the city center could begin. But at Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, it was discussed that Labat doesn’t have the capacity to staff the North Fulton Annex.

During the meeting, Fulton Chairman Robb Pitts said the county still lacks enough personnel at the Fulton jail. Fulton must also provide the manpower at the city center under its lease with Atlanta.

“We don’t have enough personnel for the city jail and you’ve spent several hundred thousand dollars renovating Alpharetta with no personnel,” Pitts said. “So where is that coming from?”

The Atlanta City Council could decide the future of its lease agreement during its meeting on Monday. The CICS researchers reported the lease proposal fails to address the underlying issues at Fulton’s jail — and pointed out that other urban jurisdictions, such as New York City, decreased its jail population from 1991 to 2016 by 55%.

“The Atlanta City Council should reject the lease proposal,” the report concluded. “It is likely that the proposed additional 700 beds will be quickly used up, leaving detainees at Fulton County Jail facing the same humanitarian crisis they face today.”