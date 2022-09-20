BreakingNews
AJC poll: Republican Burt Jones widens lead in lieutenant governor race
ajc logo
X

Atlanta approves funds for build-out of diversion center, appraisal of jail building

Activists protested the City Council's decision to lease 700 Atlanta jail beds to Fulton County on Monday, August 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Activists protested the City Council's decision to lease 700 Atlanta jail beds to Fulton County on Monday, August 15, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

The city of Atlanta has chosen a firm to build a new 24/7 diversion center at the city’s detention facility, as it seeks an appraisal of the 11-story downtown building.

The City Council on Monday approved a nearly $3 million contract for construction of the new “Center for Diversion Services,” set to open in 2023. The facility will provide care to people struggling with behavioral health issues or homelessness and who might otherwise be booked into jail for a minor, non-violent offense.

Construction will begin early next year, officials said.

The approval of the contract comes weeks after the City Council approved an agreement to lease 700 of the city’s empty beds at the Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton County, a move brokered by Mayor Andre Dickens’ office and aimed at alleviating overcrowding at the county’s jail. The lease, which faced intense pushback from activists, is set to last for four years, with options to extend it.

The 12,000-square-foot diversion center is slated to take up part of one floor in the detention center building, which will continue operating.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta City Detention Center. AJC File

Credit: Bill Torpy

The Atlanta City Detention Center. AJC File

Credit: Bill Torpy

Combined ShapeCaption
The Atlanta City Detention Center. AJC File

Credit: Bill Torpy

Credit: Bill Torpy

It was first announced last year by then-Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as a partnership between the city, Fulton County, Grady Memorial Hospital and the Policing Alternatives and Diversion Initiative. On top of the build-out cost, the city and county are both slated to pay $2.5 million in annual operating costs for the center.

The diversion center is set to include behavioral health screenings, medical care, sobering rooms, case management, food, and showers.

Officials see the center as a way to address the root causes of crime — and reduce overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail — by providing people with resources, rather than simply putting them behind bars.

“This is a people-first holistic approach to public safety to end the cycle of needless incarceration for non-violent offenders and strengthen community wellness by directly addressing the underlying issues related to behavioral health and poverty,” Dickens said in a statement.

ExploreAtlanta, Fulton aim to reduce jail population with deal for pre-arrest diversion center

Local activists, and some councilmembers, have pushed for years for the city to close its mostly empty detention center and turn it into a larger wellness center. A proposal to transform the building into the “John Lewis Center For Health and Wellness” failed in the City Council this year as officials instead favored the lease agreement with Fulton County.

Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites successfully sponsored a resolution requesting that the city seek an appraisal of the detention center building. The mayor has said he supports the eventual repurposing of the building, after the county’s lease is up. The appraisal could factor into those conversations down the road.

“It’s clear that the detention center is underutilized for its original purpose, and as we work to reimagine this space, with this information, we can make better decisions regarding the best use and highest value of the site,” Waites said in a statement Monday.

About the Author

Follow J.D. Capelouto on twitter

J.D. is a local news reporter covering intown Atlanta and Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Gainesville announced the hiring of former Hoover, Ala., coach Josh Niblett on Dec. 13. Niblett won six state titles at Hoover, a school outside of Birmingham.

Credit: Gainesville High School (Custom Credit)

List: 13 first-year coaches whose teams are unbeaten7h ago
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr leading in his bid for reelection with about 45% of poll respondents backing the Republican. (AJC file photo)

Credit: David Barnes

AJC poll: Republican incumbent Chris Carr leading in race for attorney general
5h ago
A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows the U.S. Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker, left, and Democrat Raphael Warnock is deadlocked. Walker has the support of 46% of likely voters in the poll conducted Sept. 5-16, with Warnock at 44%. The margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

Credit: File photos

AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
8h ago
Damien Dee, quarterback for Northside, scrambles in the pocket during the North Cobb vs. Northside high school football game on Friday, September 16, 2022, in Kennesaw, Georgia. North Cobb led Northside 14-7 at the half. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Class 6A blog: Few major surprises in first big weekend of region games
Damien Dee, quarterback for Northside, scrambles in the pocket during the North Cobb vs. Northside high school football game on Friday, September 16, 2022, in Kennesaw, Georgia. North Cobb led Northside 14-7 at the half. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Class 6A blog: Few major surprises in first big weekend of region games
Cameras show fire trucks at the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on I-285 West.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Driver killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash that blocked I-285 in Sandy Springs
8h ago
The Latest
(File)

Fulton sheriff set to make multimillion asks at Wednesday meeting
25m ago
Clayton County Schools sets October date for rescheduled 5K
3h ago
Atlanta City Council bolsters limit on how long dogs can bark
6h ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario gets five from third base coach Ron Washington hitting a solo home run to take a 5-2 lead over the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in a MLB baseball game on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Braves magic number now 2 to clinch playoff spot
46m ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
4h ago
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top