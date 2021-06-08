Atlanta mayor’s 2022 budget passed by city council

Atlanta's 2022 Budget Atlanta's general funds for fiscal year 2022. City of Atlanta's budget for 2022.

The mayor proposed a $707 million general fund budget, and the council voted to include an additional $1.5 million in licensing fees from short term rentals and $500,000 in federal subsidies.

Police funding represents nearly 33% of the budget at $230 million, meaning the police will receive more dollars than any other department in the city. The mayor plans to use some of those funds to hire 250 more officers. The department is 400 officers short of its capacity for up to 2,046 officers.

However, several residents submitted public comments urging the city to divest funds from the city’s police and incarceration departments. The police budget is up 7.1% from last year, and many of the residents who called in said those funds should go into other community services.

Atlanta's Revenues for Fiscal Year 2022 The Atlanta mayor's proposed budget displays revenue projections for fiscal year 2022. City of Atlanta Atlanta's Expenses for Fiscal Year 2022 The Atlanta mayor's proposed budget displays projected expenses for fiscal year 2022. City of Atlanta

City Councilman J.P. Matzigkeit told police chief Rodney Bryant that the new budget has enough funding to hire as many as 500 more officers. Matzigkeit urged the administration to develop a plan to hire that many officers, and he urged Bryant to publish a plan for addressing crime.

Following the police in most funding is Atlanta’s fire department, which will receive more than $104 million. Nearly $92 million will go into “non-departmental” matters, such as payments to debt service, workers’ compensation, insurance, unemployment compensation and reserves.

Atlanta’s budget hearing process lasted for nearly a month after it began May 6. The council’s vote will empower the mayor to approve the final version of the budget. Atlanta’s chief financial officer will have to publish a copy of the final budget in June.

Atlanta’s total operating budget is approximately $2.04 billion.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter J.D. Capelouto contributed to this article.