Atlanta mayor issues executive order against Georgia’s new voting law

On Tuesday afternoon, Bottoms issued an Administrative Order directing the City’s Chief Equity Officer to implement a series of actions to diminish what her office called “new voting restrictions” imposed by Senate Bill 202. Her office stated these actions will ensure every Atlanta resident can exercise their right to vote.

“The voting restrictions of SB 202 will disproportionately impact Atlanta residents—particularly in communities of color and other minority groups,” Bottoms said in a statement. “This Administrative Order is designed to do what those in the majority of the state legislature did not—expand access to our right to vote.”