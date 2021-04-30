ajc logo
Atlanta mayor extends ban on water shutoffs

April 29, 2021 Atlanta - Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms leaves after Station496 groundbreaking ceremony in Old Fourth Ward neighborhood on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The Wingate Companies announces groundbreaking for highly anticipated affordable multi-family community - Station 496 a high-quality affordable housing option in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Wilborn P. Nobles III, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Friday extended her administrative orders preventing the city’s termination of water services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor’s orders to the Department of Watershed Management will extend the ban on water shutoffs due to non-payments through May 31.

Bottoms also extended an administrative order directing her Chief Financial Officer to not impose penalties against any individual or business entity for unpaid taxes. Her ban on punishments for unpaid taxes remains in effect through June 30.

“Our Administration is committed to continuing to do all we can to help alleviate the economic hardships COVID-19 has placed on Atlanta’s families and businesses,” Bottoms said in a released statement. “Though we are happy to see light at the end of the tunnel, the impact of COVID-19 is far from over.”

