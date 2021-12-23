Hamburger icon
Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens announces inauguration schedule

Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens of Atlanta speaks with reporters after attending meetings at the White House in Washington on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens of Atlanta speaks with reporters after attending meetings at the White House in Washington on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens has announced his committee and schedule of events for the weekend leading up to his inauguration as the city’s 61st mayor.

Dickens is hosting his swearing-in ceremony at his alma mater, Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium, on Jan. 3 at 1 p.m. following a series of events throughout the weekend, he announced Thursday.

The first event of his inauguration weekend is a community service day. Volunteers will convene at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center to assemble personal hygiene kits from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Volunteers will also participate in a neighborhood pocket park cleanup project from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nancy Creek Park, located at 4012 Peachtree Dunwoody Road. The activities will include raking, pruning and litter removal.

Meanwhile, community whiffle ball games and outreach activities will occur from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Piedmont Park’s Active Oval.

Saturday’s events will end with a citizens reception and inaugural community block party at Pullman Yards from 5 to 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Jan. 2, there will be a virtual interfaith prayer service beginning at 4 p.m. The ceremony will be streamed at MovingATLForward.com.

Finally, Dickens’ official swearing-in ceremony will occur Jan. 3 at 1 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Anyone interested in attending the events can find more details and register at MovingATLForward.com. Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test within the last 24 hours for all inaugural events. Where possible, rapid tests will be provided on site, and mask will be mandatory at all events.

Dickens also announced his inauguration committee:

Honorary Co-Chairs

  • Congresswoman Nikema Williams
  • Former Chief Justice Harold Melton
  • Angel Cabrera, President, Georgia Tech
  • Nicole Armstrong, CEO, TechBridge, Inc.

Inaugural Co-Chairs

  • W. Imara Canady
  • Candice Coleman Franklin
  • Lindy Radow
  • Kenneth and Akilah Saffold

Committee Co-Chairs

  • Community Service Day: Ann Cramer and Kelli Stewart
  • Citizens Reception: Ryan Wilson and Clark Seydel
  • Interfaith Day of Prayer: Reverend Sean Smith, Rabbi Joshua Lesser, and Reverend Doctor Joshua M. Noblitt
  • Official Swearing-In Ceremony: Lorie J. Smith and W. Imara Canady
  • Sponsors Reception: Robb Jones and Donna Foland

About the Author

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

