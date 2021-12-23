Atlanta Mayor-elect Andre Dickens announces inauguration schedule

Saturday’s events will end with a citizens reception and inaugural community block party at Pullman Yards from 5 to 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Jan. 2, there will be a virtual interfaith prayer service beginning at 4 p.m. The ceremony will be streamed at MovingATLForward.com.

Finally, Dickens’ official swearing-in ceremony will occur Jan. 3 at 1 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Anyone interested in attending the events can find more details and register at MovingATLForward.com. Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test within the last 24 hours for all inaugural events. Where possible, rapid tests will be provided on site, and mask will be mandatory at all events.

Dickens also announced his inauguration committee:

Honorary Co-Chairs

Congresswoman Nikema Williams

Former Chief Justice Harold Melton

Angel Cabrera, President, Georgia Tech

Nicole Armstrong, CEO, TechBridge, Inc.

Inaugural Co-Chairs

W. Imara Canady

Candice Coleman Franklin

Lindy Radow

Kenneth and Akilah Saffold

Committee Co-Chairs