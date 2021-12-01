ajc logo
Who is Atlanta mayor-elect Andre Dickens?

11/18/2021 -Dunwoody, Georgia: Councilman Andre Dickens, who is running for Mayor of Atlanta, talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (Tyson Horne/tyson.horne@ajc.com)
11/18/2021 -Dunwoody, Georgia: Councilman Andre Dickens, who is running for Mayor of Atlanta, talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (Tyson Horne/tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Credit: Tyson Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Andre Dickens, the newly elected mayor of Atlanta, is a member of the City Council and was one of the leading candidates in the race for City Hall.

Dickens was elected for the citywide At-large Post 3 seat on City Council in 2013, and reelected in 2017.

He is the chief development officer for TechBridge, a nonprofit that offers technology and workforce training to organizations. He co-founded the company’s career program in 2018 to teach people the skills needed to land IT jobs. He previously worked at Georgia Tech and as an engineer for oil and plastic companies.

Dickens earned a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Georgia Tech and a Master’s of Public Administration in Economic Development at Georgia State University. He is a deacon at New Horizon Baptist Church, the church he grew up attending, and has a 16-year-old daughter who splits time between Dickens and his former wife.

He is 47 and lives in Collier Heights. Dickens graduated from Mays High School and was born and raised in the Adamsville community. He is the youngest of two children.

Wilborn Nobles
Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

