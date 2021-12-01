Who is Atlanta mayor-elect Andre Dickens?

Andre Dickens, the newly elected mayor of Atlanta, is a member of the City Council and was one of the leading candidates in the race for City Hall.
Dickens was elected for the citywide At-large Post 3 seat on City Council in 2013, and reelected in 2017.
He is the chief development officer for TechBridge, a nonprofit that offers technology and workforce training to organizations. He co-founded the company’s career program in 2018 to teach people the skills needed to land IT jobs. He previously worked at Georgia Tech and as an engineer for oil and plastic companies.
Dickens earned a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Georgia Tech and a Master’s of Public Administration in Economic Development at Georgia State University. He is a deacon at New Horizon Baptist Church, the church he grew up attending, and has a 16-year-old daughter who splits time between Dickens and his former wife.
He is 47 and lives in Collier Heights. Dickens graduated from Mays High School and was born and raised in the Adamsville community. He is the youngest of two children.
