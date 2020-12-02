Atlanta Mayor names new Chief Operating Officer

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Wednesday named Jon Keen, a former major in the U.S. Army, as the city’s new Chief Operating Officer.
Keen had been the interim COO since Joshua Williams announced his resignation from the position last month.
Before that Keen was serving as a deputy COO.
He joined the city in 2018 after working as a manager for Deloitte Consulting LLP.
“Jon’s leadership has been instrumental in implementing some of the City’s greatest accomplishments,” Bottoms said in a statement. “Jon’s focus and depth of knowledge will serve our communities well in the advancement of our One Atlanta agenda.”