Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens names new Human Resources commissioner

Beginning Sept. 19, Atlanta City Hall will have a new Commissioner for the Department of Human Resources.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced on Tuesday that Tarlesha Smith will replace Commissioner Jeffrey Norman, who will continue to serve the city in Atlanta’s law department.
Smith recently served as Assistant City Manager and Human Resources Director for the City of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., according to the mayor’s office.
She is also a founder and managing member of the T.W. Smith Law Group in Miami. Additionally, she previously served as Human Resources Division Director for Miami Dade County Fire Rescue in Doral, Fla., and Human Resources Director for the City of Hialeah in Florida.
“Tarlesha Smith has a proven record as a Senior Human Resources Executive with extensive experience in labor, employment law, talent management and values that align with our mission to move Atlanta forward,” Dickens said in a statement.
“We are pleased to welcome her to our team and continue our work to supercharge city services for our communities.”
Smith’s hiring comes as the Dickens administration strives to retain and attract qualified public employees to serve Atlanta. She will likely play a role in the pay and class study that Dickens directed to be conducted this year to provide guidance for future compensation for city employees.
Dickens is still conducting a nationwide search for executives to lead the police department, City Planning, and transportation.
He recently appointed interim leaders for the police and transportation departments, in addition to making permanent hires for Parks and Recreation and Procurement.
