Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens names chief of staff

Dickens said in a statement Friday that Donald is the right person to help him meet his administration’s goals because of his “super-charged experience.” Donald’s first day is Feb. 28.

Explore Deal could give boost to affordable housing in Atlanta

“Mayor Dickens has one of the most ambitious agendas of any mayor in the country. To return to my hometown to join the team that will bring that agenda to fruition is a full-circle moment for me, and I am excited to get going,” Donald said in a statement.