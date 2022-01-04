Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens extends COVID-19 mask mandate, emergency orders

Caption 220103-Atlanta-Andre Dickens hugs mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms just before he was sworn in as Mayor of Atlanta during his inauguration ceremony at Georgia Tech on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Caption 220103-Atlanta-Andre Dickens hugs mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms just before he was sworn in as Mayor of Atlanta during his inauguration ceremony at Georgia Tech on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

“It is my opinion that there exists an extreme likelihood of destruction of life and property within the jurisdictional limits of the City of Atlanta due to the unusual condition of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to Dickens’ order.

Dickens also extended the city’s internal incentive program, which gives employees a $100 bonus if they get the coronavirus vaccine and the booster shot by June 30, according to the order.

The executive orders, first established by former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, come as Georgia continues to grapple with the coronavirus and its delta and omicron variants.

COVID cases have complicated Dickens’ desire to fully reopen City Hall on day one. As of late last week, roughly 8% of the city’s workforce either tested positive for COVID-19 or were quarantining due to exposure.

At last year’s AJC forum during the election, Dickens said he wants to obtain a 100% vaccination rate within his first 100 days in office

On Monday, Dickens sought to assure the city that Atlanta will overcome the pandemic.

“We survived the Olympic Park bombing and we will survive the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dickens.