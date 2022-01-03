‘Overwhelming’ amount of data delays Georgia COVID-19 update

As Georgia sees record-high counts of infections, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) said the state will not report updated coronavirus case and death figures Monday because of an “overwhelming” volume of data.
DPH posted an alert on its COVID-19 data portal that its daily status report will not update Monday “due to a large amount of data overwhelming the system.”
“We are working to fix the problem and expect to have an update [Tuesday] at 3 p.m.,” the alert said.
DPH typically updates its coronavirus portal on weekday. The Monday report also includes data for the preceding weekend.
On Friday, Georgia reported its second-highest day for new confirmed and probable infections after reporting record-setting totals three days in a row.
Just last week, six metro Atlanta hospital systems released a joint statement pleading with the public to do their part to curb the spread and preserve medical resources.
Omicron spreads faster than previous variants, though at least early indications are that many patients generally have less severe symptoms. Still, health officials have warned the more contagious variant could swamp hospitals.
At 3 p.m., Georgia reported 3,635 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized statewide, four times the number reported on Thanksgiving.
Statewide, more than 84% of hospital beds were in use in Georgia on Monday at 3 p.m., including more than 82% of intensive care beds.
