‘Overwhelming’ amount of data delays Georgia COVID-19 update

Just last week, six metro Atlanta hospital systems released a joint statement pleading with the public to do their part to curb the spread and preserve medical resources.

Omicron spreads faster than previous variants, though at least early indications are that many patients generally have less severe symptoms. Still, health officials have warned the more contagious variant could swamp hospitals.

At 3 p.m., Georgia reported 3,635 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized statewide, four times the number reported on Thanksgiving.

Statewide, more than 84% of hospital beds were in use in Georgia on Monday at 3 p.m., including more than 82% of intensive care beds.