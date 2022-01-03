Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

‘Overwhelming’ amount of data delays Georgia COVID-19 update

People wait outside of the emergency room at Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials with the Georgia Department of Public Health stressed to the public that hospital emergency rooms should not be used to seek COVID-19 testing unless people are experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms. Thursday, December 30, 2021. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
caption arrowCaption
People wait outside of the emergency room at Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials with the Georgia Department of Public Health stressed to the public that hospital emergency rooms should not be used to seek COVID-19 testing unless people are experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms. Thursday, December 30, 2021. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

COVID-19
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

As Georgia sees record-high counts of infections, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) said the state will not report updated coronavirus case and death figures Monday because of an “overwhelming” volume of data.

DPH posted an alert on its COVID-19 data portal that its daily status report will not update Monday “due to a large amount of data overwhelming the system.”

“We are working to fix the problem and expect to have an update [Tuesday] at 3 p.m.,” the alert said.

DPH typically updates its coronavirus portal on weekday. The Monday report also includes data for the preceding weekend.

On Friday, Georgia reported its second-highest day for new confirmed and probable infections after reporting record-setting totals three days in a row.

Just last week, six metro Atlanta hospital systems released a joint statement pleading with the public to do their part to curb the spread and preserve medical resources.

Omicron spreads faster than previous variants, though at least early indications are that many patients generally have less severe symptoms. Still, health officials have warned the more contagious variant could swamp hospitals.

At 3 p.m., Georgia reported 3,635 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized statewide, four times the number reported on Thanksgiving.

Statewide, more than 84% of hospital beds were in use in Georgia on Monday at 3 p.m., including more than 82% of intensive care beds.

About the Author

Follow J. Scott Trubey on twitter

J. Scott Trubey is an investigative reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, with a specialty in banking, real estate and public corruption. He joined the AJC in 2010.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Coronavirus: How many people have died from the virus in the U.S.?
3h ago
New federal law to stop surprise medical bills takes effect Jan. 1
Emory-developed COVID-19 treatment pill gets FDA approval
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top