Atlanta launches $3.5 million loan program for small businesses

The funding comes from a $20 million donation Wells Fargo made to the city in January to help small businesses. With that money, the city previously launched the Atlanta Recovery Loan Program in June, followed by the Commercial Property Improvement Grant program in August.

In a statement on Wednesday, Invest Atlanta President and CEO Eloisa Klementich said the funding is important because an estimated 25% of businesses do not open again after major disasters like the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement that inflation and economic strains from the pandemic made many small businesses increasingly vulnerable to displacement.

“Healthy, thriving local businesses are a cornerstone of our communities,” Dickens said. “The Atlanta Open for Business Fund is designed to help Atlanta businesses keep their doors open and expand and develop a resiliency that withstands unforeseen economic challenges.”