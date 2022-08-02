$3.5 million grant program now open for Atlanta’s small businesses

A total of $3.5 million is now available for small businesses in Atlanta that need support to upgrade their property.
The Commercial Property Improvement Grant program will award up to $50,000 in grants to small business owners seeking physical enhancements to their business. The initiative, announced Tuesday by Mayor Andre Dickens’ office, is administered through United Way of Greater Atlanta and Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development arm.
“Atlanta’s small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the primary job creators in our communities,” Dickens said in a statement.
The grant will fund improvements including but not limited to painting, lighting, windows, doors, signage, flooring, walls, ceilings, HVAC, water heating systems, plumbing, electrical, and other repairs.
Awardees must provide a match of at least 10% of the grant award and hold a current city business license. Commercial properties must be smaller than 15,000 square feet and at least 10 years old.
Small businesses who own or rent their commercial property are eligible to apply. Businesses that lease space must have at least a year remaining on their contract and document approval from the property owner.
Applications for the program are available on www.investatlanta.com/cpig. Invest Atlanta is also hosting a webinar about the program on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit www.investatlanta.com/events to register for the webinar.
The grant program is the city’s second initiative under the Atlanta Open for Business Fund, which is supported by Wells Fargo’s $20 million donation to help the city’s small businesses owners.
“Thanks to Wells Fargo, this program will make another investment in Atlanta’s small business community, providing grant dollars to help small businesses make improvements to their properties that can help increase business and weather economic uncertainties,” Eloisa Klementich, Invest Atlanta’s president and CEO, said in a statement.
About the Author