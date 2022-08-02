$3.5 million grant program now open for Atlanta’s small businesses

Small businesses who own or rent their commercial property are eligible to apply. Businesses that lease space must have at least a year remaining on their contract and document approval from the property owner.

Applications for the program are available on www.investatlanta.com/cpig. Invest Atlanta is also hosting a webinar about the program on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit www.investatlanta.com/events to register for the webinar.

The grant program is the city’s second initiative under the Atlanta Open for Business Fund, which is supported by Wells Fargo’s $20 million donation to help the city’s small businesses owners.

“Thanks to Wells Fargo, this program will make another investment in Atlanta’s small business community, providing grant dollars to help small businesses make improvements to their properties that can help increase business and weather economic uncertainties,” Eloisa Klementich, Invest Atlanta’s president and CEO, said in a statement.