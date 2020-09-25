X

Atlanta high schools plan November ceremonies for 2020 graduates

Atlanta Public Schools will try to host graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 in November.
Atlanta Public Schools will try to host graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 in November.

Local News | 48 minutes ago
By Vanessa McCray, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Public Schools will try to hold commencement ceremonies for the class of 2020 in November.

The district has twice delayed in-person celebrations because of the coronavirus. The events, usually held in May, were postponed until July but then canceled again when cases of the virus surged. Instead, the district posted a series of videos celebrating each high school’s graduating class.

Officials hope the third time’s a charm.

ExploreMore stories about Atlanta Public Schools

The district is asking recent graduates to fill out an online survey to indicate if they plan to attend in-person ceremonies in November.

“If public health guidelines at the time allow us to proceed as planned, our fall ceremonies will be held during the second week of November 2020,” the district stated in the survey.

Those who graduated in the spring and summer of 2020 would be eligible to participate. The district wants graduates to complete the registration form by Sept. 30.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.