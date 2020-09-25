Atlanta high schools plan November ceremonies for 2020 graduates

Atlanta Public Schools will try to hold commencement ceremonies for the class of 2020 in November.
The district has twice delayed in-person celebrations because of the coronavirus. The events, usually held in May, were postponed until July but then canceled again when cases of the virus surged. Instead, the district posted a series of videos celebrating each high school’s graduating class.
Officials hope the third time’s a charm.
The district is asking recent graduates to fill out an online survey to indicate if they plan to attend in-person ceremonies in November.
“If public health guidelines at the time allow us to proceed as planned, our fall ceremonies will be held during the second week of November 2020,” the district stated in the survey.
Class of 2020! If conditions allow, APS will host commencement this fall! All spring/summer 2020 graduates are required to complete the Fall 2020 Commencement Registration form by September 30! https://t.co/jZ1vTOPb9l pic.twitter.com/GftH2xA0Ny— ATL Public Schools (@apsupdate) September 23, 2020
Those who graduated in the spring and summer of 2020 would be eligible to participate. The district wants graduates to complete the registration form by Sept. 30.