Atlanta councilman won’t seek reelection for Buckhead seat this year

In a newsletter to constituents, Matzigkeit said his position on council has become the equivalent of a full-time job on top of his role as chief financial officer for a tech-fitness company.

“Two demanding full-time jobs for four years required more sacrifices than I anticipated,” he said. “I am proud of the work we have done and will continue to do through the end of 2021. I’ve learned more than I imagined and have loved every minute of it.”