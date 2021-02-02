Atlanta councilman won’t seek reelection for Buckhead seat this year

Atlanta City Councilman J.P. Matzigkeit, who represents a Buckhead district and is currently serving his first term in office, will not seek reelection this year, he announced Monday.
In a newsletter to constituents, Matzigkeit said his position on council has become the equivalent of a full-time job on top of his role as chief financial officer for a tech-fitness company.
“Two demanding full-time jobs for four years required more sacrifices than I anticipated,” he said. “I am proud of the work we have done and will continue to do through the end of 2021. I’ve learned more than I imagined and have loved every minute of it.”
Matzigkeit’s district includes the western half of Buckhead. His decision to not seek a second term means the race for that seat will be an open contest in November.
“To win election to Atlanta City Council four years ago was one of the highest honors I’ve ever received,” he said.
Since being elected in 2017, Matzigkeit said his top priorities have been public safety and good government. In the last year, he has pushed for additional security and police patrols along Buckhead’s commercial corridors.
The council president seat will also be open this fall, as current council President Felicia Moore announced last week she plans to run for mayor, challenging incumbent Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.