Atlanta councilman letting another neighborhood vote on how to spend public dollars

Residents in Atlanta’s Candler Park neighborhood will have a say in how $45,000 in public arts and park funds are spent.
Councilman Amir Farokhi, who represents the area, is bringing a “participatory budgeting” pilot program to Candler Park, which is located on Atlanta’s Eastside. The program lets residents propose ideas and vote on what projects in their community should be funded.
Farokhi previously launched a similar program in downtown Atlanta. “Downtown Decides” let residents pick how they wanted to spend $1 million on transportation-related improvements. Ultimately, Atlantans chose 17 projects, including intersection improvements and new bike lanes. Seven of the projects have been closed and the other 10 are in the works.
Residents can make online submissions for “Candler Park Decides” through the end of April. Ideas must be located in Candler Park, under the program’s $45,000 budget and impact arts and culture or parks and greenspace, Farokhi’s office said.
The city will then go through the proposals and estimate cost and feasibility for the submissions, before opening it up for a final vote in July. There can be multiple winners, depending on the cost of the items on the ballot.
Farokhi said the participatory budgeting process “is an opportunity for residents to directly determine how tax dollars are spent for the benefit of their community. It’s a catalyst for restoring trust in government.”
“Ultimately, I would like to see this expanded citywide and have it be something we have as a fixed portion of our annual budget,” he said.
Residents can visit www.candlerparkdecides.com to learn more.