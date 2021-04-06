Atlanta councilman letting another neighborhood vote on how to spend public dollars

Councilman Amir Farokhi, who represents the area, is bringing a “participatory budgeting” pilot program to Candler Park, which is located on Atlanta’s Eastside. The program lets residents propose ideas and vote on what projects in their community should be funded.

Farokhi previously launched a similar program in downtown Atlanta. “Downtown Decides” let residents pick how they wanted to spend $1 million on transportation-related improvements. Ultimately, Atlantans chose 17 projects, including intersection improvements and new bike lanes. Seven of the projects have been closed and the other 10 are in the works.