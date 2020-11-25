Atlanta completes first batch of road fixes chosen by residents

Last December, thousands of Atlantans who live or work downtown were given an unconventional task: They got to choose how the city spends $1 million in transportation improvements.
Those residents are now beginning to see the results of that process. Last week, Atlanta officials unveiled the first two projects completed as part of the “Downtown Decides! Participatory Budgeting Initiative.”
The Atlanta Department of Transportation renovated the curbs and crosswalks at the intersections at Williams Street and Peachtree Street and at Williams Street and Ted Turner Drive so they are handicap accessible.
City Councilman Amir Farokhi, who represents much of downtown, helped spearhead the program.
Residents voted to fund a total of 17 transportation-related projects, which range from new trash containers downtown to bike lanes in the Sweet Auburn area. Four more projects are expected to be completed by the end of the year.
The initiative began last December, when residents and people who work downtown were asked to submit ideas on how to spend $1 million. The city got over 100 proposals, and the 33 most popular and feasible options made the ballot. In May, nearly 3,500 people voted to come up with the final 17.