Ahead of new DNC role, Bottoms confident in public safety efforts

“I’m certain and confident that these different collaborations ... will bring the resources needed to address the numbers that we’ve seen,” Bryant said.

Bottoms also addressed police department recruitment after several officers left the force this summer.

“Ideally we would have more officers, but I do know that we have enough officers to cover our city,” Bottoms said. Bryant added that the department has not reached the “critical” low point of officers where it would need to call on other agencies for help.

The mayor provided updates on her recently announced One Atlanta: One APD Immediate Action Plan, which aims to bolster public safety in the city. She said her administration recently introduced legislation aimed at cracking down on “nuisance properties” and heralded a move to improve speed limit enforcement in school zones.

Other announcements included the hiring of a new Atlanta fire department chief — Rod Smith, currently a deputy chief, will take over for Randall Slaughter, who is retiring. The city’s Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative is also expanding this year, Bottoms said.