Ahead of new DNC role, Bottoms confident in public safety efforts

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Thursday she will be able to take on a new role with the Democratic National Committee while also serving as the city’s mayor during a turbulent time for crime and public health.
“You should not want a mayor who can’t walk and chew gum at the same time,” Bottoms said during a press briefing with local media. “I think that is really speaks to the value seen of Atlanta on the national stage, that I have been invited to serve in this role.”
President Joe Biden nominated Bottoms to serve as the DNC’s vice chair of civic engagement and voter protection last week. Bottoms said the role would be part-time and done on a volunteer basis. Asked about juggling the two jobs, she pointed out that many Atlanta business leaders also volunteer with various organizations in addition to their day jobs.
Bottoms, an early ally of Biden when he ran for office, expressed confidence that the new federal administration would be a boon to the city as it works to curb a rise in homicides and other violent crimes. Atlanta saw 157 homicides in 2020, a 58 percent increase from 2019 and the most in more than two decades.
Atlanta Police Department interim Chief Rodney Bryant said the agency is submitting a 90-day plan to the mayor this week aimed at homicide prevention, and plans to rejoin several regional task forces.
“I’m certain and confident that these different collaborations ... will bring the resources needed to address the numbers that we’ve seen,” Bryant said.
Bottoms also addressed police department recruitment after several officers left the force this summer.
“Ideally we would have more officers, but I do know that we have enough officers to cover our city,” Bottoms said. Bryant added that the department has not reached the “critical” low point of officers where it would need to call on other agencies for help.
The mayor provided updates on her recently announced One Atlanta: One APD Immediate Action Plan, which aims to bolster public safety in the city. She said her administration recently introduced legislation aimed at cracking down on “nuisance properties” and heralded a move to improve speed limit enforcement in school zones.
Other announcements included the hiring of a new Atlanta fire department chief — Rod Smith, currently a deputy chief, will take over for Randall Slaughter, who is retiring. The city’s Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative is also expanding this year, Bottoms said.