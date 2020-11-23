A major makeover could be in store for Peachtree Street downtown

For now, the city is studying a 1.2-mile stretch of Peachtree Street from North Avenue, near the Fox Theatre, to Marietta Street, around Woodruff Park. That will help determine what portion of the road would be best as a shared space, and how feasible the project is.

Officials will continue to gather feedback through December, eventually coming up with possible designs that could be tested on Peachtree in the spring.

The city cited Bell Street in Seattle and Exhibition Road in London as inspirations. There, walkers and bikers take priority, with special paving denoting that cars should drive slower. They also have public seating areas for patrons at local businesses.

Right now, much of Peachtree Street is four or five lanes, with sidewalks on either side and crosswalks every several hundred feet — not very pedestrian friendly, said Darin Givens, a former downtown resident who runs a blog focused on urbanism in Atlanta.

“Atlanta is known for its regional sprawl and being a very car oriented area. ... It can make the street very uninviting,” Givens said. He likes the idea of Peachtree becoming “a place where cars and pedestrians and bicyclists can have this kind of slow, safe interaction with each other.”

Residents are also hopeful the redesign could attract more people to parts of downtown that are not as popular as one might imagine for a city center. In late September, the Atlanta Downtown Neighborhood Association sent a letter to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms saying they felt like city services had dried up, especially during COVID-19.

“It’s really sad,” said Pam Revie-Pettersen, who moved to Peachtree Street about eight years ago and is now on the board of the ADNA. The organization would like to see better cleanup and code enforcement, which neighbors think could spur more economic development.

She said she and her neighbors are thrilled at the idea of redesigning Peachtree, but she said she has a “file cabinet full of plans” that never came to fruition.

“I’d just like them to do something.”

Bottoms is also supportive of the idea.

”This is a good opportunity, especially with where we are with COVID, and how we are trying to become a more pedestrian-friendly city,” she said during a press conference with local media last week.

Councilman Amir Farokhi, who represents much of downtown, is confident Atlanta drivers would be able to adjust to a slower Peachtree Street — even if it’s not what they’re used to. He pointed out that over 100 years ago, Peachtree was shared by streetcars, pedestrians and automobiles.

The councilman also predicted a redesign wouldn’t have a huge impact on traffic, even if car lanes are reduced; Peachtree is usually not as clogged as other Atlanta thoroughfares, and is bordered by parallel roads that could serve drivers instead. Farokhi said he has talked with members of the city’s planning department, and told them: “Let’s not be timid and let’s put our foot to the gas, and make this happen in some capacity.”

A serious redesign would “inevitably benefit downtown,” Farokhi said in an interview, “and help address some of the frustration that exists today.”