Atlanta City Hall delays full reopening as COVID-19 delta variant spreads

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained a memo distributed to employees on Friday, and it stated the city is delaying the reopening of facilities to the public until after Labor Day. The mayor’s office told the AJC Friday afternoon that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is holding a press conference on Tuesday to explain the city’s plans for addressing COVID-19′s highly contagious delta variant.

Bottoms signed an executive order Wednesday evening mandating anyone in Atlanta to wear a mask indoors when out in public, whether or not they are vaccinated.