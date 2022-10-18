ajc logo
X

Atlanta City Council votes to require study for Fulton to lease detention center

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

The Atlanta City Council voted against legislation that could have accelerated plans to use the city detention center to house inmates from Fulton County’s overcrowded jail.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat agreed in August to lease 700 beds at the Atlanta City Detention Center to Fulton. The lease, however, cannot take effect until after the Justice Policy Board analyzes the county jail population within 90 days, according to an amendment authored by City Councilman Jason Dozier.

City Councilman Michael Julian Bond authored an amendment to remove the clause requiring the study’s completion before the lease could begin. But after a long and contentious meeting Monday, the council voted 9-5 against Bond’s ordinance.

The city’s detention center is an 11-story building that sits mostly empty on Peachtree Street with fewer than 50 detainees a night. Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms sought to close the facility and repurpose it into an equity center, which is what activists envision as a place to address homelessness, mental illness and poverty in the community.

Several leaders, including Bond, have advocated for the city to use its detention center to house inmates from Fulton’s jail, which has been described by some officials as a “humanitarian crisis.” Amid an impassioned plea to pass his ordinance, Bond called the jail study results “a spreadsheet” that shouldn’t prohibit efforts to provide beds for the hundreds of people sleeping on the county jail’s floor.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

“I will challenge our esteemed lawyers here and even the great ACLU to go and talk to the people who are sleeping on the floor and ask them if they can wait,” Bond said.

Bond’s comments come after an ACLU study found nearly half (46.6%) of Fulton’s detainees have not been formally charged with a crime. Twelve percent of Fulton’s inmates were in custody because they can’t pay bail. And 3.6% of Fulton’s inmates could have qualified for arrest diversion programs.

The ACLU says 728 Fulton detainees could potentially be released from custody if the county indicted people charged with felonies in a timely manner, and by not jailing people who can’t afford bond.

The report also advises Fulton to incentivize use of diversion programs, and to grant bail to those charged with misdemeanors by imposing conditions to ensure the person attends court and to protect the safety of any other person.

At least one person has died at the county jail since September. Labat says several illegal weapons have been confiscated at the jail. The jail has also endured several lawsuits for years, including one in which a federal judge called the jail’s conditions “repulsive.”

The council initially voted in a 7-7 tie to table Bond’s cause, forcing Council President Doug Shipman to vote against tabling it. During the debate over the measure, City Councilmembers Dozier, Liliana Bakhtiari, Antonio Lewis, and Keisha Sean Waites spoke in vehement opposition.

Bakhtiari said the city has to ensure that leasing the beds will not further perpetuate mass incarceration. Lewis said the debate is being politicized.

“If they (Fulton’s detainees) were given the option to go home or be transferred to another facility, I’m pretty confident that those 728 families and individuals would choose to go home,” Waites said. “This is not a humanitarian crisis. This is a leadership crisis.”

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

‘How could you be that callous?’ Family grieves veteran shot to death on I-2854h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key has little to say about Mike Daniels’ resignation
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray / AP

In rematch, Kemp and Abrams spar in first 2022 debate
12h ago

Credit: John Spink

Turnout on first day of Georgia early voting breaks midterm record
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Turnout on first day of Georgia early voting breaks midterm record
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: Money advantage unlikely to bridge partisan gaps in Georgia races
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta City Council extends mayor’s hospital site redevelopment ban
22m ago
Clayton detainee details harrowing moments strapped in restraint chair
17h ago
Atlanta HBCUs increase police patrols after homecoming shooting
17h ago
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Tuesday. How to watch
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top