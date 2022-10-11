Amendment to Atlanta detention center deal moves ahead to full council

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

City Councilmembers Bond and Mary Norwood said they understand the importance of the data, but they also said the overcrowding issue at the county jail is putting lives at risk.

Labat says he supports the study, but he thinks the city is stalling by waiting until the review is done before the lease can begin.

“We have 485 people sleeping on the floor,” he said. “Why don’t we do both at the same time, potentially saving people’s lives.”

Councilmembers Dozier, Keisha Sean Waites, and Liliana Bakhtiari said they understand the county’s situation. But they also want to have the full picture about why inmates are booked, the time inmates spend at the jail, how their cases are resolved, and more. Dozier says the county has been given several opportunities to provide this data, but to no avail.

“If we utilize this data, we can actually serve and help more families,” said Waites, who voted against Bond’s ordinance. “More than likely 25% of the people that are probably housed at that facility would not be there if we gave them the appropriate services that they need.”