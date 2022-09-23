ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Police, DA to help investigate death of detainee at Fulton jail

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

An incident Thursday involving three detainees at the Fulton County Jail is under investigation by multiple agencies after one detainee died.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the district attorney and the Atlanta Police Department’s homicide unit are looking into the incident, which was not described further, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Friday.

The spokesperson said a preliminary investigation is underway, and the agency is working to notify the slain detainee’s family. No details were immediately released.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jillian Price/AJC

HOPE Atlanta distributes meals to women and children19h ago

Metro Atlanta adds 10,500 jobs, weaker than typical August
19h ago

Credit: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

City Schools of Decatur to stop paying for all students’ AP, IB exams

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
3h ago

Credit: Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.

Beltline chooses developer for Murphy Crossing project
20h ago
The Latest

DeKalb murder suspect arrested, accused of shooting man multiple times
16h ago
Chaka Zulu’s lawyers say he acted in self-defense
16h ago
Deputies searching for man suspected of assaulting woman at Fulton courthouse
17h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Elton John bids farewell to ‘one of my hometowns’ at his last Atlanta show
3h ago
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Native Americans get their say in plan to expand Ocmulgee National Park in Middle Georgia
22h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top