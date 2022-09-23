BREAKING: Police, DA to help investigate death of detainee at Fulton jail

An incident Thursday involving three detainees at the Fulton County Jail is under investigation by multiple agencies after one detainee died.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the district attorney and the Atlanta Police Department’s homicide unit are looking into the incident, which was not described further, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said Friday.
The spokesperson said a preliminary investigation is underway, and the agency is working to notify the slain detainee’s family. No details were immediately released.
We are working to learn more.
